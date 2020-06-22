Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage new construction

Brand new End Unit home with View in Juniper, Portola Springs community. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with 4 full Bathrooms and 2-car garage. It features the finest Interior elements including an expansive great room open to the kitchen, dining and big back yard with view. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, quartz and C-Stone counter-tops, and more. Upstairs, you'll find three generous bedrooms plus loft/Tech area, including a lavish master suite with an immense walk-in closet at the Master Bath, laundry room. each bedroom has its own bathroom. Downstairs features a spacious bedroom, full bath and storage. Enjoy this great location minutes to parks, swimming pools, hiking/biking trails, and Portola High! DO NOT MISS IT!