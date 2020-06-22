All apartments in Irvine
100 Globe
100 Globe

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

100 Globe, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Brand new End Unit home with View in Juniper, Portola Springs community. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with 4 full Bathrooms and 2-car garage. It features the finest Interior elements including an expansive great room open to the kitchen, dining and big back yard with view. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, quartz and C-Stone counter-tops, and more. Upstairs, you'll find three generous bedrooms plus loft/Tech area, including a lavish master suite with an immense walk-in closet at the Master Bath, laundry room. each bedroom has its own bathroom. Downstairs features a spacious bedroom, full bath and storage. Enjoy this great location minutes to parks, swimming pools, hiking/biking trails, and Portola High! DO NOT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Globe have any available units?
100 Globe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Globe have?
Some of 100 Globe's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Globe currently offering any rent specials?
100 Globe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Globe pet-friendly?
No, 100 Globe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Globe offer parking?
Yes, 100 Globe does offer parking.
Does 100 Globe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Globe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Globe have a pool?
Yes, 100 Globe has a pool.
Does 100 Globe have accessible units?
No, 100 Globe does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Globe have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Globe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Globe have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Globe does not have units with air conditioning.
