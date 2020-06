Amenities

dishwasher garage pool guest suite hot tub fireplace

Fantastic location in 24 hour guard gated community with private sparkling pool, spa and extra long porte cochere, 3 car garage with room for 5 vehicles, 4 bedrooms with option for a 5th bedroom or second guest suite downstairs, 5.5 bathrooms in over 4,200 square feet on almost 10,000 square feet lot with no homes behind on cul-de-sac street. Master Suite W/retreat. Custom Ceramic Tile Floors Surround Sound Sys, Dual Air, Intercom,dual Staircase,and Much More!