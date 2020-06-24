All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
10 Idyllwild
10 Idyllwild

10 Idyllwild · No Longer Available
Location

10 Idyllwild, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Prestigious Gorgeous Montecillo three Bedrooms with 3 FULL Baths townhome! Here is the wonderful opportunity to own a spacious condominium in the Northpark Square community of Irvine. It is the only townhome in Irvine with spacious Drive-way! The home has many upgrades and is located on a greenbelt with no other units across.. Upgrades include granite kitchen countertops with matching granite fireplace. A custom built-in entertainment center with surround-sound pre-wired. Diagonal 16' tile covers lower floor, also Crown Moldings, , High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting, Storage Space, bathrooms & laundry room. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms, one being a large master with in suite bath. The master bath includes dual sinks, a sit-down vanity along with a large walk-in closet. The second upper-level bedroom includes mirrored closet doors and an in-suite full bathroom. The second level also includes a laundry room with sink. Home also includes dual air-conditioning units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Idyllwild have any available units?
10 Idyllwild doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Idyllwild have?
Some of 10 Idyllwild's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Idyllwild currently offering any rent specials?
10 Idyllwild is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Idyllwild pet-friendly?
No, 10 Idyllwild is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Idyllwild offer parking?
Yes, 10 Idyllwild offers parking.
Does 10 Idyllwild have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Idyllwild does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Idyllwild have a pool?
No, 10 Idyllwild does not have a pool.
Does 10 Idyllwild have accessible units?
No, 10 Idyllwild does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Idyllwild have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Idyllwild has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Idyllwild have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Idyllwild has units with air conditioning.
