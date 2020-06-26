10 Eagle Point

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Lovely single level detached Woodbridge home. Living room with Cathedral ceilings and plenty of windows that provide a light and bright atmosphere. Dining room opens to a cheerful atrium. Brand new kitchen sink. Fireplace in family room and a nice sized private backyard. Large master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms are at ground level. Woodbridge Amenities includes 2 lakes with docks, 2 lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 Tennis courts & more. Attend Award Winning Schools: Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High. Close to the 405 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, and UCI.