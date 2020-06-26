10 Eagle Point

Amenities
Lovely single level detached Woodbridge home. Living room with Cathedral ceilings and plenty of windows that provide a light and bright atmosphere. Dining room opens to a cheerful atrium. Brand new kitchen sink. Fireplace in family room and a nice sized private backyard. Large master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms are at ground level. Woodbridge Amenities includes 2 lakes with docks, 2 lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 Tennis courts & more. Attend Award Winning Schools: Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High. Close to the 405 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, and UCI.