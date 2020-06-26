All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
10 Eagle Point
10 Eagle Point

10 Eagle Point · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

10 Eagle Point, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Lovely single level detached Woodbridge home. Living room with Cathedral ceilings and plenty of windows that provide a light and bright atmosphere. Dining room opens to a cheerful atrium. Brand new kitchen sink. Fireplace in family room and a nice sized private backyard. Large master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms are at ground level. Woodbridge Amenities includes 2 lakes with docks, 2 lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 Tennis courts & more. Attend Award Winning Schools: Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High. Close to the 405 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Eagle Point have any available units?
10 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Eagle Point have?
Some of 10 Eagle Point's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
10 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
No, 10 Eagle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Eagle Point offer parking?
Yes, 10 Eagle Point offers parking.
Does 10 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Eagle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, 10 Eagle Point has a pool.
Does 10 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 10 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Eagle Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Eagle Point does not have units with air conditioning.
