Amenities

granite counters pool hot tub range

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a fabulous light & bright 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with private fenced back yard home. The floor plan is open, allowing lots of natural light throughout. The delightful eat-in kitchen features newer gourmet stove, granite counters, lots of cabinets with pantry and large windows. Located in desirable Oak Creek. This Gated Community has pool/spa and is in close proximity to grocery, restaurants, stores, and school.

This is a must see home...