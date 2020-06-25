Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

LIGHT! BRIGHT! SPACIOUS! Lives large! Great room is open to dining room, kitchen open to family room. Home shows beautifully - so room enough for everybody! 3 large bedrooms all on 2nd floor, this home has newer dual-pany windows, concrete tile roof, wood-laminate flooring 1st floor, quartz counters in kitchen, 2 sliders to private back yard(NO GRASS). 2-car attached, direct-access garage with opener, 2-car driveway in the HEART OF RESORT-STYLE WOODBRIDGE, the safest city in 13 years now according to FBI. FANTASTIC AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS. Almost 40 facilities in Woodbridge, plus two man-made HUGE LAKES, boating, swimming in the 2 lagoons in season - live in paradise at home! Tenants receive most lake and facility privileges for free. Peace, tranquility, relaxation = 10 Aldergrove. Lives large and private, no one looking in or down on your huge back patio.