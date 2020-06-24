1 Montelena

Amenities

Location, location, location! This beautiful corner lot detached home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths situated in a quiet area of Northpark Square, walking distance to Beckman high school, close to Tustin Market place, Northpark plaza and freeway. All three bedrooms are upstairs, living room, family room and a formal dinning room are downstairs. The formal dinning features a beautiful chandelier, kitchen with granite counter top and white cabinets. Wood shutters for most of the window coverings, spacious garages with plenty of storage. Wrap around low maintenance yard for privacy. Oversize balcony overlooks the small park. All upstairs BRAND NEW CARPETS AND downstairs BRAND NEW HARDWOOD STYLE FLOORING. Huge association pool. FICO score must > 700, no pets, non smokers. Please see remark for submitting an application. Thank you for showing!