Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

1 Montelena

1 Montelena · No Longer Available
Location

1 Montelena, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location! This beautiful corner lot detached home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths situated in a quiet area of Northpark Square, walking distance to Beckman high school, close to Tustin Market place, Northpark plaza and freeway. All three bedrooms are upstairs, living room, family room and a formal dinning room are downstairs. The formal dinning features a beautiful chandelier, kitchen with granite counter top and white cabinets. Wood shutters for most of the window coverings, spacious garages with plenty of storage. Wrap around low maintenance yard for privacy. Oversize balcony overlooks the small park. All upstairs BRAND NEW CARPETS AND downstairs BRAND NEW HARDWOOD STYLE FLOORING. Huge association pool. FICO score must > 700, no pets, non smokers. Please see remark for submitting an application. Thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

