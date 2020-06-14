All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

1 Hummingbird

1 Hummingbird · No Longer Available
Location

1 Hummingbird, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful custom 5 bedroom has just closed Escrow and is ready for new residents! The home is located on a quiet North Lake cul de sac in the Stonecreek Elementary School District. It is picture perfect with 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 upstairs bedrooms plus huge Bonus Room and office nook area. The home lives like a single story with additional bedrooms on the second level because it was at one time a single story. It was expanded in 1988. The home is pristine with remodeled kitchen and baths. It has a fabulous modern vibe with stunning stonework, modern countertops and tile. The carpeting is new and it is freshly painted. Skylights bring natural light into the Family Room, Kitchen and hallway. Its absolutely move-in, TURNKEY! There is an attached 2 car garage and private patio. The home is located near popular Stonecreek Swimming Pool and just a few blocks from the North Lake. You will love the charming front door, the quaint Inglenook, 2 fireplaces, spacious expanded family room, French doors, separate formal Dining plus casual dining area open to the kitchen. The upstairs is so roomy and unique with its office nook and Bonus Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hummingbird have any available units?
1 Hummingbird doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Hummingbird have?
Some of 1 Hummingbird's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hummingbird currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hummingbird isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hummingbird pet-friendly?
No, 1 Hummingbird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Hummingbird offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hummingbird does offer parking.
Does 1 Hummingbird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Hummingbird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hummingbird have a pool?
Yes, 1 Hummingbird has a pool.
Does 1 Hummingbird have accessible units?
No, 1 Hummingbird does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hummingbird have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hummingbird has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Hummingbird have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Hummingbird does not have units with air conditioning.
