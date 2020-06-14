1 Hummingbird

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful custom 5 bedroom has just closed Escrow and is ready for new residents! The home is located on a quiet North Lake cul de sac in the Stonecreek Elementary School District. It is picture perfect with 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 upstairs bedrooms plus huge Bonus Room and office nook area. The home lives like a single story with additional bedrooms on the second level because it was at one time a single story. It was expanded in 1988. The home is pristine with remodeled kitchen and baths. It has a fabulous modern vibe with stunning stonework, modern countertops and tile. The carpeting is new and it is freshly painted. Skylights bring natural light into the Family Room, Kitchen and hallway. Its absolutely move-in, TURNKEY! There is an attached 2 car garage and private patio. The home is located near popular Stonecreek Swimming Pool and just a few blocks from the North Lake. You will love the charming front door, the quaint Inglenook, 2 fireplaces, spacious expanded family room, French doors, separate formal Dining plus casual dining area open to the kitchen. The upstairs is so roomy and unique with its office nook and Bonus Room!