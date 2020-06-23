1 Costa Brava

Amenities

Beautiful detached condo located in a private cul de sac in Woodbury. This home features two bedrooms, with the master bedroom upstairs. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The bottom bedroom can be converted into an office, game room, or bonus room. The upstairs features an open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, living room, and dining area all open to each other. The upstairs also features a beautiful balcony large enough to fit a barbecue and serve as an entertainment space. This home is walking distance to Woodbury elementary, Woodbury town center, and minutes away from the 5 freeway and Irvine Spectrum. The community features multiple swimming pools, parks, club house, lagoon pool, jr olympic pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, green areas, and much more! Come see this home today!!!