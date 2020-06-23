All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Costa Brava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Costa Brava
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

1 Costa Brava

1 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful detached condo located in a private cul de sac in Woodbury. This home features two bedrooms, with the master bedroom upstairs. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The bottom bedroom can be converted into an office, game room, or bonus room. The upstairs features an open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, living room, and dining area all open to each other. The upstairs also features a beautiful balcony large enough to fit a barbecue and serve as an entertainment space. This home is walking distance to Woodbury elementary, Woodbury town center, and minutes away from the 5 freeway and Irvine Spectrum. The community features multiple swimming pools, parks, club house, lagoon pool, jr olympic pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, green areas, and much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Costa Brava have any available units?
1 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Costa Brava have?
Some of 1 Costa Brava's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
1 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 1 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Costa Brava offer parking?
No, 1 Costa Brava does not offer parking.
Does 1 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 1 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 1 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 1 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Costa Brava does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology