Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BED-BATHS- 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS FABULOUS PACIFICA MODEL CONDO FEATURES BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANKS FLOORING, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, QUALITY APPLIANCES, OVER-SIZED PATIO, CORNER UNIT, AND MUCH MORE!!!! ONE MUST BE 55 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO OCCUPY THIS PROPERTY, SINCE IT IS LOCATED IN A SENIOR COMMUNITY.