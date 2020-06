8565 Sierra Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub tennis court

COME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE - CORNER MARINA MODEL CONDO. THIS FABULOUS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK, JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN. IT FEATURES SPACIOUS AND SUNNY COURT-YARD AND BACK PATIO TO ENJOY THE OUTDOORS AND OCEAN BREEZE, AND GREAT LOCATION WITH PARKING RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE CONDO AND VERY CLOSE TO THE GARAGE. THE CORNER LOT MAKES IT A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY, AS THEY ARE RARELY COME ON THE MARKET. IT ALSO OFFERS VAULTED CEILINGS, ELEGANT WOOD FLOORS, ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT, SCRAPPED CEILINGS AND MUCH MORE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH THE MANY AMENITIES, 2 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, PUTTING GREEN, SHUFFLE BOARD, GYM AND WEIGHT ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY, CERAMIC ROOM, WOOD-SHOP, LIBRARY, BILLIARD ROOM, AND MANY ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.