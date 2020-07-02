All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

8426 Dory Drive

8426 Dory Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8426 Dory Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.5 Bath $2100.00 Huntington Beach - Recently upgraded wonderful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath unit with new kitchen and flooring that will not last at $2100.00. A high quality 2-story residence in the well maintained gated community of Mariners Cove HOA. The beautifully landscaped and well maintained grounds boasts sparkling pools, recreation room, and a large tennis court! The residence is walking and biking distance to the beach and a mere 5-minute drive to the main promenade and pier. The condo has a one-car garage and extra parking at an additional cost per month.

In addition, all Water, Gas and Trash Removal is INCLUDED!

Please call 949.910.5079 for showings.

(RLNE2039149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 Dory Drive have any available units?
8426 Dory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8426 Dory Drive have?
Some of 8426 Dory Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 Dory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8426 Dory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 Dory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8426 Dory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8426 Dory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8426 Dory Drive offers parking.
Does 8426 Dory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8426 Dory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 Dory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8426 Dory Drive has a pool.
Does 8426 Dory Drive have accessible units?
No, 8426 Dory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 Dory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8426 Dory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8426 Dory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8426 Dory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

