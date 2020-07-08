All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

8172 Opal #B

8172 Opal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8172 Opal Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Single-Story Duplex between the Beach and the 405 Fwy - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex has brand new carpet, fresh paint, and a new remodeled bathroom.

Large living room.

Bathroom has a beautiful tiled shower and bathtub with new vanity.

Kitchen has space for small dining table.

Stackable Washer/Dryer hookups located in the kitchen.

Large private backyard.

Shared detached garage. Additional parking in driveway.

Great location near Beach Blvd between the 405 freeway and the beach.

(RLNE5410563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8172 Opal #B have any available units?
8172 Opal #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8172 Opal #B have?
Some of 8172 Opal #B's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8172 Opal #B currently offering any rent specials?
8172 Opal #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8172 Opal #B pet-friendly?
No, 8172 Opal #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8172 Opal #B offer parking?
Yes, 8172 Opal #B offers parking.
Does 8172 Opal #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8172 Opal #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8172 Opal #B have a pool?
No, 8172 Opal #B does not have a pool.
Does 8172 Opal #B have accessible units?
No, 8172 Opal #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8172 Opal #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8172 Opal #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8172 Opal #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8172 Opal #B does not have units with air conditioning.

