8172 Opal #B

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Single-Story Duplex between the Beach and the 405 Fwy - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex has brand new carpet, fresh paint, and a new remodeled bathroom.



Large living room.



Bathroom has a beautiful tiled shower and bathtub with new vanity.



Kitchen has space for small dining table.



Stackable Washer/Dryer hookups located in the kitchen.



Large private backyard.



Shared detached garage. Additional parking in driveway.



Great location near Beach Blvd between the 405 freeway and the beach.



(RLNE5410563)