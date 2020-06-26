All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8067 Glencoe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8067 Glencoe Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8067 Glencoe Avenue

8067 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Washington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8067 Glencoe Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
media room
Fully Furnished. Minimum 2 month rental.
Indoor/outdoor living in this modern loft like condo centrally located in Marina del Rey. Stay in this 1024 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo with wall of windows opening onto private patio and communal patio area with 2 gas BBQs & fire pit area. (like having your own backyard).

The building has been featured in The New York Times and LA Architect. The building was designed by the world famous John Laing Holmes. This loft is unrestrained by walls. It is a place to let creativity flow in a uniquely urban environment .

Small 48 unit elevator building with only 12 units per floor for ultimate privacy
High end Viking appliances-gas oven & stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, fridge.
Freestanding fire place
Central heat & A/C
Comfy Queen size bed
Master Bathroom has soaking tub, dual shower heads & double sink vanity
wifi & printer for instant office
Washer & dryer in unit
secure tandem 2 car parking + ample guest parking,
Fitness center-24 hour access
Polished concrete floors, energy efficient green building stays cooler in summer & warmer in winter-reducing need for heating & A/C also reduces noise between units
Secured intercom entry via cell phone
Walking distance to great restaurants, coffee, 2 movie theater complexes, 3 super markets, Costco & shops
2 Bike Beach Cruisers included - Ride bike to the beach & Abbot Kinney.
Bi-weekly cleaning service included
close driving to Sony, downtown Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Vista, UCLA & St Johns.
Easy access to 90 Freeway
15minutes to LAX
$4250/ mo rent includes all utilities, wifi, cable TV & bi-weekly cleaning service

call or text Karen at for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have any available units?
8067 Glencoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have?
Some of 8067 Glencoe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8067 Glencoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8067 Glencoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8067 Glencoe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8067 Glencoe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8067 Glencoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8067 Glencoe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 8067 Glencoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8067 Glencoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8067 Glencoe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8067 Glencoe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8067 Glencoe Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles