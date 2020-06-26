8067 Glencoe Avenue

Amenities
Fully Furnished. Minimum 2 month rental.
Indoor/outdoor living in this modern loft like condo centrally located in Marina del Rey. Stay in this 1024 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo with wall of windows opening onto private patio and communal patio area with 2 gas BBQs & fire pit area. (like having your own backyard).
The building has been featured in The New York Times and LA Architect. The building was designed by the world famous John Laing Holmes. This loft is unrestrained by walls. It is a place to let creativity flow in a uniquely urban environment .
Small 48 unit elevator building with only 12 units per floor for ultimate privacy
High end Viking appliances-gas oven & stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, fridge.
Freestanding fire place
Central heat & A/C
Comfy Queen size bed
Master Bathroom has soaking tub, dual shower heads & double sink vanity
wifi & printer for instant office
Washer & dryer in unit
secure tandem 2 car parking + ample guest parking,
Fitness center-24 hour access
Polished concrete floors, energy efficient green building stays cooler in summer & warmer in winter-reducing need for heating & A/C also reduces noise between units
Secured intercom entry via cell phone
Walking distance to great restaurants, coffee, 2 movie theater complexes, 3 super markets, Costco & shops
2 Bike Beach Cruisers included - Ride bike to the beach & Abbot Kinney.
Bi-weekly cleaning service included
close driving to Sony, downtown Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Vista, UCLA & St Johns.
Easy access to 90 Freeway
15minutes to LAX
$4250/ mo rent includes all utilities, wifi, cable TV & bi-weekly cleaning service
call or text Karen at for more info