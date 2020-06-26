8067 Glencoe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym green community parking bbq/grill guest parking internet access media room

Fully Furnished. Minimum 2 month rental.

Indoor/outdoor living in this modern loft like condo centrally located in Marina del Rey. Stay in this 1024 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo with wall of windows opening onto private patio and communal patio area with 2 gas BBQs & fire pit area. (like having your own backyard).



The building has been featured in The New York Times and LA Architect. The building was designed by the world famous John Laing Holmes. This loft is unrestrained by walls. It is a place to let creativity flow in a uniquely urban environment .



Small 48 unit elevator building with only 12 units per floor for ultimate privacy

High end Viking appliances-gas oven & stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, fridge.

Freestanding fire place

Central heat & A/C

Comfy Queen size bed

Master Bathroom has soaking tub, dual shower heads & double sink vanity

wifi & printer for instant office

Washer & dryer in unit

secure tandem 2 car parking + ample guest parking,

Fitness center-24 hour access

Polished concrete floors, energy efficient green building stays cooler in summer & warmer in winter-reducing need for heating & A/C also reduces noise between units

Secured intercom entry via cell phone

Walking distance to great restaurants, coffee, 2 movie theater complexes, 3 super markets, Costco & shops

2 Bike Beach Cruisers included - Ride bike to the beach & Abbot Kinney.

Bi-weekly cleaning service included

close driving to Sony, downtown Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Vista, UCLA & St Johns.

Easy access to 90 Freeway

15minutes to LAX

$4250/ mo rent includes all utilities, wifi, cable TV & bi-weekly cleaning service



