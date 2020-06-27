All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

7802 Bayport Drive

7802 Bayport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7802 Bayport Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Walk to Everything Huntington Beach has to offer! This Beautiful Coastal Tri Level Townhome is in a rare gated community that is centrally located to everything in Huntington Beach. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. This gated community offers a pool, hot tube, 2 tennis courts, a sports court and water canals to enjoy. Walking distance to the beach, Pacific City, Main Street, Starbucks, grocery store and much more!
Marble counter tops in all bathrooms, dark hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all new appliances. Jetted tub in upstairs bathroom. HOA Dues, water, sewer and garbage included in rent.Large Master has an on-suite bathroom and a big walk-in closet.
All bedrooms have new closet systems
Kitchen: open concept, all new appliances, tons of counter space. Larger peninsula with a breakfast bar. An eat in area and a glass alcove for a desk, bench or whatever you prefer.
Spacious Dining room
Living room: High ceiling with a chandelier/ceiling fan, a wood-burning fireplace, and outswing French Doors to the patio for the indoor/outdoor living. Build-in retractable screens, and lots of natural light. Gas line for outdoor BBQ.
In unit laundry with new washer/dryers
Tons of storage
Attached 2 car garage. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 Bayport Drive have any available units?
7802 Bayport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7802 Bayport Drive have?
Some of 7802 Bayport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 Bayport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7802 Bayport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 Bayport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7802 Bayport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7802 Bayport Drive offers parking.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7802 Bayport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7802 Bayport Drive has a pool.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive have accessible units?
No, 7802 Bayport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 Bayport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7802 Bayport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7802 Bayport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

