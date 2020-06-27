7802 Bayport Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Walk to Everything Huntington Beach has to offer! This Beautiful Coastal Tri Level Townhome is in a rare gated community that is centrally located to everything in Huntington Beach. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. This gated community offers a pool, hot tube, 2 tennis courts, a sports court and water canals to enjoy. Walking distance to the beach, Pacific City, Main Street, Starbucks, grocery store and much more!

Marble counter tops in all bathrooms, dark hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all new appliances. Jetted tub in upstairs bathroom. HOA Dues, water, sewer and garbage included in rent.Large Master has an on-suite bathroom and a big walk-in closet.

All bedrooms have new closet systems

Kitchen: open concept, all new appliances, tons of counter space. Larger peninsula with a breakfast bar. An eat in area and a glass alcove for a desk, bench or whatever you prefer.

Spacious Dining room

Living room: High ceiling with a chandelier/ceiling fan, a wood-burning fireplace, and outswing French Doors to the patio for the indoor/outdoor living. Build-in retractable screens, and lots of natural light. Gas line for outdoor BBQ.

In unit laundry with new washer/dryers

Tons of storage

Attached 2 car garage. NO PETS