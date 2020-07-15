All apartments in Huntington Beach
616 13th Street
Last updated July 8 2020

616 13th Street

616 13th Street · (714) 960-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 13th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this open and airy apartment. This unit is located over the garage with private entrance, large 2 bedrooms with 1.75 Bathrooms. Beautiful walk in shower. 1 large enclosed garage with washer and dryer hookups. Both bedrooms have triple mirror closets. Dishwasher, gas stove, Refrigerator included. Water and trash included. Great downtown location to walk to beach. Pets are welcome, please include picture with applications. ($50 monthly pet rent). Must have good credit above 680. Entry from alley as owner unit/house is in front 614 13th: DO NOT DISTURB. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 13th Street have any available units?
616 13th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 13th Street have?
Some of 616 13th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 13th Street offers parking.
Does 616 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 13th Street have a pool?
No, 616 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 616 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
