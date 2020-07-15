616 13th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love this open and airy apartment. This unit is located over the garage with private entrance, large 2 bedrooms with 1.75 Bathrooms. Beautiful walk in shower. 1 large enclosed garage with washer and dryer hookups. Both bedrooms have triple mirror closets. Dishwasher, gas stove, Refrigerator included. Water and trash included. Great downtown location to walk to beach. Pets are welcome, please include picture with applications. ($50 monthly pet rent). Must have good credit above 680. Entry from alley as owner unit/house is in front 614 13th: DO NOT DISTURB. Ready to move in.