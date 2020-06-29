5481 Stardust Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful four bedroom plus family completely updated throughout , with luxury laminate flooring , freshly painted, new windows, new kitchen

appliances , new bathrooms quiet tree lined street. All interior colors and flooring are done in soft neutral gray & white tones. Kitchen has all new

white cabinets , and beautiful counter tops. New lighting fixtures , very close to all major fwy's , close to great shopping & restaurants, excellent

schools ,great neighborhood. quiet location within minutes to the Beach .