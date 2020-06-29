All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 31 2020

5481 Stardust Drive

5481 Stardust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5481 Stardust Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful four bedroom plus family completely updated throughout , with luxury laminate flooring , freshly painted, new windows, new kitchen
appliances , new bathrooms quiet tree lined street. All interior colors and flooring are done in soft neutral gray & white tones. Kitchen has all new
white cabinets , and beautiful counter tops. New lighting fixtures , very close to all major fwy's , close to great shopping & restaurants, excellent
schools ,great neighborhood. quiet location within minutes to the Beach .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5481 Stardust Drive have any available units?
5481 Stardust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5481 Stardust Drive have?
Some of 5481 Stardust Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5481 Stardust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5481 Stardust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 Stardust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5481 Stardust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5481 Stardust Drive offers parking.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5481 Stardust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive have a pool?
No, 5481 Stardust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive have accessible units?
No, 5481 Stardust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5481 Stardust Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5481 Stardust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5481 Stardust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
