Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

5176 Acorn Drive

5176 Acorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5176 Acorn Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Ashbury Plan 3 located in the desirable neighborhood of Summerlane, is one of the most sought after homes in the community. This well kept home is located on one of the larger lots on the street, allowing for the beautiful front landscaping and alluring curb appeal. This home also features tile throughout the downstairs, a remodeled kitchen, hardscaped backyard, updated bathrooms, and a master walk-in closet complete with built-ins. The homeowner has recently installed an electric car charger in the garage as well. Due to the location, there are very few cars that pass by this home to which helps decreased sound and increase safety. The community offers a pool, spa, dog & multiple family parks. You must see this Beautiful home for yourself! Nearby beaches, parks, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5176 Acorn Drive have any available units?
5176 Acorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5176 Acorn Drive have?
Some of 5176 Acorn Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5176 Acorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5176 Acorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5176 Acorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5176 Acorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5176 Acorn Drive offers parking.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5176 Acorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5176 Acorn Drive has a pool.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5176 Acorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5176 Acorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5176 Acorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5176 Acorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
