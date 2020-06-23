5176 Acorn Drive

Amenities

This Ashbury Plan 3 located in the desirable neighborhood of Summerlane, is one of the most sought after homes in the community. This well kept home is located on one of the larger lots on the street, allowing for the beautiful front landscaping and alluring curb appeal. This home also features tile throughout the downstairs, a remodeled kitchen, hardscaped backyard, updated bathrooms, and a master walk-in closet complete with built-ins. The homeowner has recently installed an electric car charger in the garage as well. Due to the location, there are very few cars that pass by this home to which helps decreased sound and increase safety. The community offers a pool, spa, dog & multiple family parks. You must see this Beautiful home for yourself! Nearby beaches, parks, shopping and more.