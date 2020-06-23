5141 Cheryl Drive

Amenities

This little gem of a home is move in ready. It is as fresh and clean as they come. The kitchen is remodeled with chef quality appliance including a Wolf stove, wine fridge, granite counters with plenty of storage space and custom cabinetry. Open floor plan concept, kitchen opens to sunny bright living room. Entertainers dream backyard, offers privacy and room to garden with an oversized patio perfect for outdoor dining. Bathrooms are both remodeled with granite. House sits center track in pristine sought after neighborhood. Close walking proximity to Huntington Beach's finest shops, restaurants and beaches. Looking for long term tenant that wants to enjoy this family home for years to come.