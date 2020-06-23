All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5141 Cheryl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5141 Cheryl Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

5141 Cheryl Drive

5141 Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5141 Cheryl Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This little gem of a home is move in ready. It is as fresh and clean as they come. The kitchen is remodeled with chef quality appliance including a Wolf stove, wine fridge, granite counters with plenty of storage space and custom cabinetry. Open floor plan concept, kitchen opens to sunny bright living room. Entertainers dream backyard, offers privacy and room to garden with an oversized patio perfect for outdoor dining. Bathrooms are both remodeled with granite. House sits center track in pristine sought after neighborhood. Close walking proximity to Huntington Beach's finest shops, restaurants and beaches. Looking for long term tenant that wants to enjoy this family home for years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have any available units?
5141 Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5141 Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 5141 Cheryl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive offer parking?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 Cheryl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Cheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Cheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles