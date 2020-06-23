5071 Dorado Drive

Amenities

Let's go to Cabo! Cabo Del Mar is an exceptional ocean close community with the Bolsa Chica wetlands trails just beyond the gate. One-of-a-kind artisan upgrades make this ultra cool 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms END UNIT especially unique. Custom barn doors, new "Highland Hickory" Pergo XP flooring, wood accent wall, whitewashed brick, Bosch dishwasher, private laundry with washer and dryer included, recessed dimmable lighting. Large balcony with 2 storage closets. Invite all your friends over--there's plenty of parking for guests in addition to your 2 reserved spaces in the parking garage below your home. Fabulous resort-style amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, clubhouse, tennis AND racquetball courts. More than the usual utilities included too--water and trash, plus HOT water and HEAT! Easy freeway access (locals know the shortcuts.) Ride your bike to concerts at Bolsa Chica State Beach and take the path all the way to the pier. Love where you live in this fun all-ages community (outstanding school district too) and start enjoying the Huntington Beach lifestyle today!