Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5071 Dorado Drive

5071 Dorado Drive
Location

5071 Dorado Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Let's go to Cabo! Cabo Del Mar is an exceptional ocean close community with the Bolsa Chica wetlands trails just beyond the gate. One-of-a-kind artisan upgrades make this ultra cool 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms END UNIT especially unique. Custom barn doors, new "Highland Hickory" Pergo XP flooring, wood accent wall, whitewashed brick, Bosch dishwasher, private laundry with washer and dryer included, recessed dimmable lighting. Large balcony with 2 storage closets. Invite all your friends over--there's plenty of parking for guests in addition to your 2 reserved spaces in the parking garage below your home. Fabulous resort-style amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, clubhouse, tennis AND racquetball courts. More than the usual utilities included too--water and trash, plus HOT water and HEAT! Easy freeway access (locals know the shortcuts.) Ride your bike to concerts at Bolsa Chica State Beach and take the path all the way to the pier. Love where you live in this fun all-ages community (outstanding school district too) and start enjoying the Huntington Beach lifestyle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 Dorado Drive have any available units?
5071 Dorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5071 Dorado Drive have?
Some of 5071 Dorado Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 Dorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5071 Dorado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 Dorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5071 Dorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5071 Dorado Drive does offer parking.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5071 Dorado Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5071 Dorado Drive has a pool.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 5071 Dorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5071 Dorado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5071 Dorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5071 Dorado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
