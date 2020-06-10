5042 Bluejay Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Huntington Beach house - OPEN HOUSE - 7/20 - SATURDAY 10AM-12PM.

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom square feet beautifully renovated house near the end of quiet cul de sac in north Huntington Beach. Clean floorpan with custom kitchen and bathrooms over bamboo wood/tile flooring throughout. 2 car garage and large back yard. 2 1/2 miles to the Beach and 1 mile to Huntington Harbor/Sunset Aquatic Park. Close to Bolsa Chica Wetlands and Meadowlark golf course. Private spacious backyard and detached two car garage. Marina High School district and award-winning elementary schools. Regularly scheduled landscaping included. Small pets negotiable.



(RLNE4882150)