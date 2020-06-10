All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5042 Bluejay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5042 Bluejay Circle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5042 Bluejay Circle

5042 Bluejay Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5042 Bluejay Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Huntington Beach house - OPEN HOUSE - 7/20 - SATURDAY 10AM-12PM.
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom square feet beautifully renovated house near the end of quiet cul de sac in north Huntington Beach. Clean floorpan with custom kitchen and bathrooms over bamboo wood/tile flooring throughout. 2 car garage and large back yard. 2 1/2 miles to the Beach and 1 mile to Huntington Harbor/Sunset Aquatic Park. Close to Bolsa Chica Wetlands and Meadowlark golf course. Private spacious backyard and detached two car garage. Marina High School district and award-winning elementary schools. Regularly scheduled landscaping included. Small pets negotiable.

(RLNE4882150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have any available units?
5042 Bluejay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 5042 Bluejay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Bluejay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Bluejay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 Bluejay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5042 Bluejay Circle offers parking.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Bluejay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have a pool?
No, 5042 Bluejay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have accessible units?
No, 5042 Bluejay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Bluejay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Bluejay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 Bluejay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles