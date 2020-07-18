All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 310 LAKE STREET # 313.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
310 LAKE STREET # 313
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

310 LAKE STREET # 313

310 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
310 LAKE STREET # 313 Available 08/01/20 SUMMER LIVING!!! IN HB CONDO - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit is Located in the Huntington Bayshore Community and Across the Street from the BEACH!!
This End Unit is Located on the 3rd Floor with Views of New Pacific City and Peek a Boo of Ocean Large Balcony. access to Master Bedroom and Living Room have Separate Private Entry
Vaulted Ceilings with a Gas Fireplace, New washer /dryer located inside unit With Refrigerator and small Wine fridge. Recess Lighting Throughout, Tile floors for easy upkeep.Community Pool and Spa, Secure Underground Parking provides 2 assigned spaces and plenty of guest parking . Elevator to 3rd Floor for Easy Access.steps to Pacific City and the beach. Close to all the exciting parts of Downtown HB. Safe and quiet condo complex. Gated parking Garage 1 year lease $2895 Sec Dep 2900 Accepting small pet
This is a MUST SEE and WON'T LAST!! Located couple blocks to PCH , and Pacific City ! APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.LIONPROPERTIES.COM
Viewing by Appt ONLY serious applicants please email letty@lionproperties.com for more info
Currently occupied however making appointments for viewing

(RLNE3910684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have any available units?
310 LAKE STREET # 313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have?
Some of 310 LAKE STREET # 313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 LAKE STREET # 313 currently offering any rent specials?
310 LAKE STREET # 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 LAKE STREET # 313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 is pet friendly.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 offer parking?
Yes, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 offers parking.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have a pool?
Yes, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 has a pool.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have accessible units?
No, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 LAKE STREET # 313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 LAKE STREET # 313 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles