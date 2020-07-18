Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

310 LAKE STREET # 313 Available 08/01/20 SUMMER LIVING!!! IN HB CONDO - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit is Located in the Huntington Bayshore Community and Across the Street from the BEACH!!

This End Unit is Located on the 3rd Floor with Views of New Pacific City and Peek a Boo of Ocean Large Balcony. access to Master Bedroom and Living Room have Separate Private Entry

Vaulted Ceilings with a Gas Fireplace, New washer /dryer located inside unit With Refrigerator and small Wine fridge. Recess Lighting Throughout, Tile floors for easy upkeep.Community Pool and Spa, Secure Underground Parking provides 2 assigned spaces and plenty of guest parking . Elevator to 3rd Floor for Easy Access.steps to Pacific City and the beach. Close to all the exciting parts of Downtown HB. Safe and quiet condo complex. Gated parking Garage 1 year lease $2895 Sec Dep 2900 Accepting small pet

This is a MUST SEE and WON'T LAST!! Located couple blocks to PCH , and Pacific City ! APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.LIONPROPERTIES.COM

Viewing by Appt ONLY serious applicants please email letty@lionproperties.com for more info

Currently occupied however making appointments for viewing



(RLNE3910684)