21081 Hillsdale Lane

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious, Executive home in gated community in South Huntington Beach. These are rarely available so act fast! So much to offer--4 bedrooms + Bonus + Library. Main floor bedroom with private bath. Extra half bath downstairs. Beautiful formal living room overlooking spacious formal dining room. Lovely library as you enter the home--possible home for the grand piano or perfect for an in-home office. Wonderful, large eat-in kitchen with Island, built-in refrigerator, lots of storage and garden window overlooking the backyard. Family room w/fireplace off kitchen. Large wet bar for entertaining. You'll love the large laundry room with sink and LOTS of storage. Elegant sweeping staircase to 2nd level. Wonderful, spacious master suite with dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower,soaking tub & his & hers dressing areas. Large bonus room upstairs offers lots of possibilities. Tastefully designed backyard offers lots of privacy. Property has solar panels to help lower those electric bills. Located interior tract with on one immediately behind you. So close to the ocean!! Great Schools! Shopping near by. Short distance to the fabulous new Pacific City. Live like you are on vacation all year long! Easy drive to Hoag Hospital, Orange Coast Memorial John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza.

ALL APPLICANTS MUST APPLY ON LINE

https://apply.link/ol744

Call DODY for showing. 714-749-3640