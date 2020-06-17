All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21081 Hillsdale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21081 Hillsdale Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

21081 Hillsdale Lane

21081 Hillsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21081 Hillsdale Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious, Executive home in gated community in South Huntington Beach. These are rarely available so act fast! So much to offer--4 bedrooms + Bonus + Library. Main floor bedroom with private bath. Extra half bath downstairs. Beautiful formal living room overlooking spacious formal dining room. Lovely library as you enter the home--possible home for the grand piano or perfect for an in-home office. Wonderful, large eat-in kitchen with Island, built-in refrigerator, lots of storage and garden window overlooking the backyard. Family room w/fireplace off kitchen. Large wet bar for entertaining. You'll love the large laundry room with sink and LOTS of storage. Elegant sweeping staircase to 2nd level. Wonderful, spacious master suite with dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower,soaking tub & his & hers dressing areas. Large bonus room upstairs offers lots of possibilities. Tastefully designed backyard offers lots of privacy. Property has solar panels to help lower those electric bills. Located interior tract with on one immediately behind you. So close to the ocean!! Great Schools! Shopping near by. Short distance to the fabulous new Pacific City. Live like you are on vacation all year long! Easy drive to Hoag Hospital, Orange Coast Memorial John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza.
ALL APPLICANTS MUST APPLY ON LINE
https://apply.link/ol744
Call DODY for showing. 714-749-3640

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have any available units?
21081 Hillsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have?
Some of 21081 Hillsdale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21081 Hillsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21081 Hillsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21081 Hillsdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21081 Hillsdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21081 Hillsdale Lane offers parking.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21081 Hillsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 21081 Hillsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 21081 Hillsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21081 Hillsdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21081 Hillsdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21081 Hillsdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles