19742 Shorecliff Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage volleyball court

New! New! New! This gorgeously remodeled house situated in the popular Beachwalk development is a rare opportunity to rent in one of the most desirable neighborhoods!



Featuring 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and over 1700 square feet, this freshly painted house has so much to offer! Enjoy a brand new kitchen with granite countertops, a new five burner gas stove, new microwave, new dishwasher, new cabinets/sink, new recessed lighting and new laminate flooring throughout the first floor of the house. Enjoy your meals in the elegant dining area with custom cabinets while you look out the new patio doors and windows into your private rear yard. Relax in front of the redesigned gas fireplace inside the spacious livingroom or step out onto the new front deck and landscaped patio area. All 2 1/2 bathrooms are brand new with granite counters, new showers. toilets, lighting and floors. There is new high end carpeting throughout the upstairs and the master bedroom has cathedral ceilings with a huge walk-in closet. The other bedrooms have new mirrored closet doors and plenty of sunlight to brighten up the day. Attached is a 2 car garage with extra space to park on the driveway, custom cabinets and washer dryer hookups. Enjoy all the HOA amenities including 5 pools, 2 remodeled clubhouses, a sandy volleyball court, and walking trails or take a quick bike ride to the beach/dog beach, Main Street and the Seacliff Village Shopping Center. This won't last long!