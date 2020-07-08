All apartments in Huntington Beach
19742 Shorecliff Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

19742 Shorecliff Lane

19742 Shorecliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19742 Shorecliff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
New! New! New! This gorgeously remodeled house situated in the popular Beachwalk development is a rare opportunity to rent in one of the most desirable neighborhoods!

Featuring 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and over 1700 square feet, this freshly painted house has so much to offer! Enjoy a brand new kitchen with granite countertops, a new five burner gas stove, new microwave, new dishwasher, new cabinets/sink, new recessed lighting and new laminate flooring throughout the first floor of the house. Enjoy your meals in the elegant dining area with custom cabinets while you look out the new patio doors and windows into your private rear yard. Relax in front of the redesigned gas fireplace inside the spacious livingroom or step out onto the new front deck and landscaped patio area. All 2 1/2 bathrooms are brand new with granite counters, new showers. toilets, lighting and floors. There is new high end carpeting throughout the upstairs and the master bedroom has cathedral ceilings with a huge walk-in closet. The other bedrooms have new mirrored closet doors and plenty of sunlight to brighten up the day. Attached is a 2 car garage with extra space to park on the driveway, custom cabinets and washer dryer hookups. Enjoy all the HOA amenities including 5 pools, 2 remodeled clubhouses, a sandy volleyball court, and walking trails or take a quick bike ride to the beach/dog beach, Main Street and the Seacliff Village Shopping Center. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have any available units?
19742 Shorecliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have?
Some of 19742 Shorecliff Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19742 Shorecliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19742 Shorecliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19742 Shorecliff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19742 Shorecliff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19742 Shorecliff Lane offers parking.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19742 Shorecliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19742 Shorecliff Lane has a pool.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 19742 Shorecliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19742 Shorecliff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19742 Shorecliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19742 Shorecliff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

