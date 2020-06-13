All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19595 Oakdale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19595 Oakdale Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

19595 Oakdale Lane

19595 Oakdale Lane · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19595 Oakdale Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Seacliff on the Greens community just steps to the ocean, Seacliff Country Club and downtown. Open floor plan includes exquisite stone flooring in the entry, dining room, family room, kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. In addition to a formal dining room, the property offers a large family room with a built-in entertainment center, recessed lighting. The master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, additional double mirrored wardrobe. Step out onto the wrap around balcony, with double sliding glass doors and enjoy the beauty of Seacliff. The second bedroom suite has direct access to newly upgraded bathroom. The spacious loft is perfect for an office, work out area, den and includes custom white shutters, enhances the light and airy space. Other features include air conditioning, oversized two car garage with custom built-in cabinets, and custom flooring. Seacliff is a gate guarded community offering 3 pools, 3 spas, beautiful green belt areas, and just a few steps to the ocean. Close to Downtown Huntington Beach, walking distance to SEACLIFF ELEMENTARY which is an award winning school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have any available units?
19595 Oakdale Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19595 Oakdale Lane have?
Some of 19595 Oakdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19595 Oakdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19595 Oakdale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19595 Oakdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19595 Oakdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19595 Oakdale Lane does offer parking.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19595 Oakdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19595 Oakdale Lane has a pool.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 19595 Oakdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19595 Oakdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19595 Oakdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19595 Oakdale Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19595 Oakdale Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity