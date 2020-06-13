19595 Oakdale Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Seacliff on the Greens community just steps to the ocean, Seacliff Country Club and downtown. Open floor plan includes exquisite stone flooring in the entry, dining room, family room, kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. In addition to a formal dining room, the property offers a large family room with a built-in entertainment center, recessed lighting. The master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, additional double mirrored wardrobe. Step out onto the wrap around balcony, with double sliding glass doors and enjoy the beauty of Seacliff. The second bedroom suite has direct access to newly upgraded bathroom. The spacious loft is perfect for an office, work out area, den and includes custom white shutters, enhances the light and airy space. Other features include air conditioning, oversized two car garage with custom built-in cabinets, and custom flooring. Seacliff is a gate guarded community offering 3 pools, 3 spas, beautiful green belt areas, and just a few steps to the ocean. Close to Downtown Huntington Beach, walking distance to SEACLIFF ELEMENTARY which is an award winning school.