Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16902 A Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

16902 A Lane

16902 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

16902 A Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Absolutely a Charming House! Your own private Entry Gate to your Front Yard too! 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath features a touch of old world style. Romantic Gas burning Fireplace in Living Room & Wood Paneling. Complete Dine-In Kitchen w/ Built-In Hutch. Newer Kitchen Counter Tops plus beautiful White Cabinetry preferred Gas/Oven Stove. Each Bedroom is nice in size and ample wardrobe space. An indoor Laundry Room offers great additional space for a home office, sewing room or merely an extra storage room. No Garage however ample Driveway space here. Gardener and Water is included. A One Year lease is required. Wonderful location, Shops, assortment of Dining choices nearby, good freeway access and beyond. Available for move-in. Property lot has 2 apartments near back of home with their own private road and direct access; good tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16902 A Lane have any available units?
16902 A Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16902 A Lane have?
Some of 16902 A Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16902 A Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16902 A Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16902 A Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16902 A Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16902 A Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16902 A Lane offers parking.
Does 16902 A Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16902 A Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16902 A Lane have a pool?
No, 16902 A Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16902 A Lane have accessible units?
No, 16902 A Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16902 A Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16902 A Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16902 A Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16902 A Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
