16902 A Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Absolutely a Charming House! Your own private Entry Gate to your Front Yard too! 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath features a touch of old world style. Romantic Gas burning Fireplace in Living Room & Wood Paneling. Complete Dine-In Kitchen w/ Built-In Hutch. Newer Kitchen Counter Tops plus beautiful White Cabinetry preferred Gas/Oven Stove. Each Bedroom is nice in size and ample wardrobe space. An indoor Laundry Room offers great additional space for a home office, sewing room or merely an extra storage room. No Garage however ample Driveway space here. Gardener and Water is included. A One Year lease is required. Wonderful location, Shops, assortment of Dining choices nearby, good freeway access and beyond. Available for move-in. Property lot has 2 apartments near back of home with their own private road and direct access; good tenants.