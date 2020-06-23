All apartments in Huntington Beach
126 9th Street

Location

126 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
One block to the water 3 bedroom and 4.5 bath home - This 3 bedroom 4.5 bath corner lot home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying everything HB has to offer. Each bedroom has its own full bath.

The first level living room has a fireplace that opens to a private patio for entertaining. There is a separate dining area and a granite-counter kitchen with upgraded appliances and pantry that opens to a family sitting area. Off of the family room is another private patio.

The 14 x 16 master bedroom has a step-out balcony and fireplace. The master bath has a separate jacuzzi tub, shower and double granite-counter vanity with lots of drawer space and a huge walk-in closet.

The second level 13 x 15.5 ft bonus room features a step-out balcony as well. The two back bedrooms are approximately 11 x 10.5 and 13 x 11, each with its own full bath.

The 3rd level has a full bath, private balcony and 12'6" x 15'10" that can be a home office, extended living area, or another room.

The 2-car attached garage has an alley entry.

Walk to the ocean in minutes or enjoy the downtown area, pier, and Pacific City just a few blocks away.

There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE5362907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 9th Street have any available units?
126 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 126 9th Street have?
Some of 126 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 126 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 9th Street offers parking.
Does 126 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 9th Street have a pool?
No, 126 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

