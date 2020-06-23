126 9th Street

Amenities

One block to the water 3 bedroom and 4.5 bath home - This 3 bedroom 4.5 bath corner lot home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying everything HB has to offer. Each bedroom has its own full bath.



The first level living room has a fireplace that opens to a private patio for entertaining. There is a separate dining area and a granite-counter kitchen with upgraded appliances and pantry that opens to a family sitting area. Off of the family room is another private patio.



The 14 x 16 master bedroom has a step-out balcony and fireplace. The master bath has a separate jacuzzi tub, shower and double granite-counter vanity with lots of drawer space and a huge walk-in closet.



The second level 13 x 15.5 ft bonus room features a step-out balcony as well. The two back bedrooms are approximately 11 x 10.5 and 13 x 11, each with its own full bath.



The 3rd level has a full bath, private balcony and 12'6" x 15'10" that can be a home office, extended living area, or another room.



The 2-car attached garage has an alley entry.



Walk to the ocean in minutes or enjoy the downtown area, pier, and Pacific City just a few blocks away.



There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.



(RLNE5362907)