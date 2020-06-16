205 Ipanema Place

Amenities
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts. House features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, wood burning stove. Large one-car garage. Professionally landscaped front and back yards make this a perfect home. Rent is $2475. Security Deposit is $3000. Non-smokers, No pets please. Yard care included in rent.”
Lyon Property Management
DRE 00182401
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/5/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.