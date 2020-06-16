All apartments in Davis
205 Ipanema Place

205 Ipanema Place · (530) 240-9403
Location

205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA 95616
North Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts. House features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, wood burning stove. Large one-car garage. Professionally landscaped front and back yards make this a perfect home. Rent is $2475. Security Deposit is $3000. Non-smokers, No pets please. Yard care included in rent.”

Lyon Property Management
DRE 00182401

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Ipanema Place have any available units?
205 Ipanema Place has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Ipanema Place have?
Some of 205 Ipanema Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Ipanema Place currently offering any rent specials?
205 Ipanema Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Ipanema Place pet-friendly?
No, 205 Ipanema Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 205 Ipanema Place offer parking?
Yes, 205 Ipanema Place does offer parking.
Does 205 Ipanema Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Ipanema Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Ipanema Place have a pool?
Yes, 205 Ipanema Place has a pool.
Does 205 Ipanema Place have accessible units?
No, 205 Ipanema Place does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Ipanema Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Ipanema Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Ipanema Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Ipanema Place has units with air conditioning.
