Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities parking pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations. They are also located right next to HW113. Westwood Apartments is in the Davis Joint Unified School District, which is a premier California school that provides for primary and secondary education in Davis.



Westwood Apartments offer spacious 2 bedrooms 1 ½ baths which include plenty of closet space, a private patio, and much more. Our apartment homes are newly renovated and include wood-style floors, central heat/air, fully equipped kitchens with all stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops.



We look forward to making Westwood Apartments your new home!