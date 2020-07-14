All apartments in Davis
Find more places like Westwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
Westwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Westwood

Open Now until 5pm
800 Adams Terrace · (530) 288-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA 95616
West Davis Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations. They are also located right next to HW113. Westwood Apartments is in the Davis Joint Unified School District, which is a premier California school that provides for primary and secondary education in Davis.

Westwood Apartments offer spacious 2 bedrooms 1 ½ baths which include plenty of closet space, a private patio, and much more. Our apartment homes are newly renovated and include wood-style floors, central heat/air, fully equipped kitchens with all stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops.

We look forward to making Westwood Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet max
restrictions: 50lbs weight limit. Breed restriction apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood have any available units?
Westwood has 5 units available starting at $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westwood have?
Some of Westwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood is pet friendly.
Does Westwood offer parking?
Yes, Westwood offers parking.
Does Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood have a pool?
Yes, Westwood has a pool.
Does Westwood have accessible units?
No, Westwood does not have accessible units.
Does Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Westwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westwood has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Westwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 2 BedroomsDavis Apartments with Parking
Davis Apartments with PoolDavis Dog Friendly Apartments
Davis Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity