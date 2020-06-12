/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davis, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
1331 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1214 Colgate Dr
1214 Colgate Drive, Davis, CA
1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1714 Monarch Lane
1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Ave
842 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD. City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Available Mid-July.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
2516 Bueno Drive
2516 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2516 Bueno Drive Available 09/10/20 North Davis Charmer - North Davis single family home located close to Covell Park and Davis Greenbelt. Features carpet and vinyl flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
1321 Chestnut Lane Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1808 Poleline Road
1808 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1234 sqft
1808 Poleline Road Available 09/05/20 Single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
815 Douglass Avenue
815 Douglas Ave, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
815 Douglass Avenue Available 09/07/20 3/1 Home walking distance to UCD - Single family home located in Old Davis in charming neighborhood. Only minutes away from campus. Features 3 bedrooms, vinyl and carpeted flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2322 Muir Woods Place
2322 Muir Woods Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
988 sqft
West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails. Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Eureka Avenue
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck. Lots of natural light Available August Security deposit $5000 Pets negotiable.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
South Davis
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.
