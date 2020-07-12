/
central davis
61 Apartments for rent in Central Davis, Davis, CA
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.
842 Eureka Ave
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
2142 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
842 Eureka Ave Available 08/08/20 6 bedroom home close to UC Davis - Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck.
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - 2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.
842 Oak Ave
842 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD. City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Available Mid-July.
504 Villanova Dr
504 Villanova Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1432 sqft
504 Villanova Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near UC Davis and close to downtown Davis - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FROM 11-11:30. COME CHECK IT OUT.
1231 F St
1231 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Central Davis Duplex close to Parks and Schools - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.
Results within 1 mile of Central Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,673
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,
1924 Imperial
1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs.
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch. Resident responsible for yard care and City Utilities. (RLNE2518737)
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
2444 Sycamore Lane #1
2444 Sycamore Lane, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2444 Sycamore Lane #1 Available 09/02/20 Centrally located 2 bed. Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo is centrally located, close to shopping and the bus lines.
2128 Bueno Drive - 11
2128 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 story condo - SPACIOUS 2 story 4 bed 2 bath condo in great location. This unit offers a 4 bedroom 2 bath with 1 large bedroom and bath downstairs.
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
321 I Street
321 I St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
524 sqft
Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot. Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit. Sorry, no pets.
