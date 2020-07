Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.



Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an appointment must be made in advance. Contact us for more details!



Welcome to Silverstone Apartments located in the heart of Davis, California. Silverstone offers a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle. We have fantastic studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes, as well as 3 bedroom townhomes. Silverstone is conveniently located close to the Davis P, Q, and L bus lines and is approximately two miles from the UC Davis campus.



At Silverstone, we have all the amenities and services you will need. Some of these amenities and services include central heat and air, wireless internet connection and modern appliances. We have all the qualities to make you feel right at home. Silverstone is more than an apartment community, it is a lif