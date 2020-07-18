Amenities
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market-
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, swimming pool, and tennis courts. House features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, wood burning stove. Large one-car garage. Professionally landscaped front and back yards make this a perfect home. Rent is $2475. Security Deposit is $3000. Non-smokers, No pets please. Yard care included in rent.”
Lyon Property Management
DRE 00182401
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5905970)