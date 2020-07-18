Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market-



Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, swimming pool, and tennis courts. House features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, wood burning stove. Large one-car garage. Professionally landscaped front and back yards make this a perfect home. Rent is $2475. Security Deposit is $3000. Non-smokers, No pets please. Yard care included in rent.”



Lyon Property Management

DRE 00182401



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905970)