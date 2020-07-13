Apartment List
/
CA
/
davis
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,673
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Davis
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2905 Austin Street #2
2905 Austin Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo in North Davis - Spacious McCuen 2bd/1ba condo featuring: * Vinyl flooring in kitchen and living room * Carpet in bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway * Refrigerator included in kitchen * Central heat and air *

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - 2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Davis
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

1 of 28

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
East Davis
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2806 Bidwell #1
2806 Bidwell Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely single story condo located in northeast Davis. - Available August 1st $1600/month 2 bd/ 1 bath Single story Refrigerator Laminate flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1526 Chalupa Place
1526 Chalupa Place, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3984 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming two story Cottage Style home overlooking Lake Alhambra. Custom built by Monely-Cronin in 1997 and showcased in the "Street of Dreams".
Results within 10 miles of Davis
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Buckeye Street
162 Buckeye Street, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1571 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southport
250 Touchstone Place-24
250 Touchstone Place, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers Apartments offers a mixture of quality and design. Contact us or stop by the leasing office to schedule a tour.

Similar Pages

Davis 2 BedroomsDavis 3 BedroomsDavis Apartments with BalconyDavis Apartments with GarageDavis Apartments with Gym
Davis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with PoolDavis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Davis Cheap PlacesDavis Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavis Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University