Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Davis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2230 Glacier Dr
2230 Glacier Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1551 sqft
2230 Glacier Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom House in West Davis - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, huge backyard, near parks and schools This house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one bedroom is closed off.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Results within 10 miles of Davis
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Davis, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Davis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

