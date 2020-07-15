Amenities
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis. The Seville Apartments are best known for being a quiet community that is conveniently located near both Unitrans and Yolo transit transportation, the freeway, and just a short distance to several great shopping locations and beautiful parks. The Seville Apartments are located in the Davis Joint Unified School District, which is a premier California school that provides for primary and secondary education in Davis.
We offer spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom floor plans which include plenty of closet space, a private connected garage, a washer and dryer, and much more. Our apartment homes are newly renovated and include wood style floors, high 9 foot ceilings, central heat/air, private balcony/patio, fully equipped kitchens with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a soft water filtration system for all units! Our community includes a 24 hour fitness center, sparkling pool,