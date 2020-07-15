All apartments in Davis
Find more places like
Seville at Mace Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
Seville at Mace Ranch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Seville at Mace Ranch

4501 Alhambra Dr · (530) 285-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Cabrillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA 95618
Cabrillo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seville at Mace Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis. The Seville Apartments are best known for being a quiet community that is conveniently located near both Unitrans and Yolo transit transportation, the freeway, and just a short distance to several great shopping locations and beautiful parks. The Seville Apartments are located in the Davis Joint Unified School District, which is a premier California school that provides for primary and secondary education in Davis.

We offer spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom floor plans which include plenty of closet space, a private connected garage, a washer and dryer, and much more. Our apartment homes are newly renovated and include wood style floors, high 9 foot ceilings, central heat/air, private balcony/patio, fully equipped kitchens with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a soft water filtration system for all units! Our community includes a 24 hour fitness center, sparkling pool,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seville at Mace Ranch have any available units?
Seville at Mace Ranch has 8 units available starting at $2,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seville at Mace Ranch have?
Some of Seville at Mace Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seville at Mace Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Seville at Mace Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seville at Mace Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch offers parking.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch has a pool.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch has accessible units.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Seville at Mace Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seville at Mace Ranch has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 2 BedroomsDavis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with PoolDavis Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavis Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast DavisCentral Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime AcademyDiablo Valley CollegeMills CollegeSamuel Merritt University