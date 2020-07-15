Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving playground

The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis. The Seville Apartments are best known for being a quiet community that is conveniently located near both Unitrans and Yolo transit transportation, the freeway, and just a short distance to several great shopping locations and beautiful parks. The Seville Apartments are located in the Davis Joint Unified School District, which is a premier California school that provides for primary and secondary education in Davis.



We offer spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom floor plans which include plenty of closet space, a private connected garage, a washer and dryer, and much more. Our apartment homes are newly renovated and include wood style floors, high 9 foot ceilings, central heat/air, private balcony/patio, fully equipped kitchens with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a soft water filtration system for all units! Our community includes a 24 hour fitness center, sparkling pool,