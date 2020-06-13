Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Eureka Avenue
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
2142 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck. Lots of natural light Available August Security deposit $5000 Pets negotiable.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - **This house is shared with one other occupant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
1321 Chestnut Lane Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
504 Villanova Dr
504 Villanova Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1432 sqft
504 Villanova Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near UC Davis and close to downtown Davis - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FROM 11-11:30. COME CHECK IT OUT.

1 of 28

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
East Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Davis
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2671 Post Place
2671 Post Pl, Woodland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2874 sqft
2671 Post Place Available 08/01/20 Big Beautiful 5 Bed Home in Spring Lake - This Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the new Spring Lake Development in Woodland CA is calling your name! 2874 sq feet, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs is

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1190 Woodman Way
1190 Woodman Way, Dixon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1457 sqft
1190 Woodman Way Available 07/01/20 1190 Woodman Way (For Rent) Dixon - COMING AVAILABLE IN JULY 2020 Open floor plan - single story home; 4 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms. Located in the Watson Ranch Subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Osborn Drive
1549 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2403 sqft
1549 Osborn Drive Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Newly Built 2-Story Home in Woodland - Beautiful newly built 2- story home located in The Grove (Woodland) near Pioneer High School. Comes with Nexia Smart Home capabilities. Has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8163 Robben Road
8163 Robben Road, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
746 Harvard Bend Dr
746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1472 sqft
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Davis, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Davis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

