Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:00 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,608
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Davis
1924 Imperial
1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Davis
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Davis
2444 Sycamore Lane #1
2444 Sycamore Lane, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2444 Sycamore Lane #1 Available 09/02/20 Centrally located 2 bed. Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo is centrally located, close to shopping and the bus lines.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Davis
2128 Bueno Drive - 11
2128 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 story condo - SPACIOUS 2 story 4 bed 2 bath condo in great location. This unit offers a 4 bedroom 2 bath with 1 large bedroom and bath downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Davis
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Davis
2484 Halsey Cir
2484 Halsey Circle, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2484 Halsey Cir Available 09/01/20 Bright and Cheery Home - Very well maintained 3 bed, 2.5 ba. 1624 sqft. home that is in walking or biking distance to UCD, downtown, schools, parks, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1817 Renoir Avenue
1817 Renoir Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Davis Home For Rent - This North Davis one-story home in the Green Meadows subdivision is waiting for you to call it home. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is an upstairs loft/office/music/craft space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
842 Oak Ave
842 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD. City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Available Mid-July.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Davis
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY

