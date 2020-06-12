/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davis, CA
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
South Davis
5 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Cabrillo
7 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
885 sqft
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - **This house is shared with one other occupant.
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1901 Donner Ave #4
1901 Donner Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
903 sqft
1901 Donner Ave #4 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage.
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1502 Drake Drive
1502 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
781 sqft
New on market.... 2 bedroom unit in four-plex complex on Drake Drive. Updated with laminate floors. Available September 5, 2020 Rent $1695 Security Deposit $2000 Water,sewer and trash included in rent.
South Davis
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Results within 10 miles of Davis
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Southport
1 Unit Available
250 Touchstone Place-24
250 Touchstone Place, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
860 sqft
The Timbers Apartments offers a mixture of quality and design. Contact us or stop by the leasing office to schedule a tour.
