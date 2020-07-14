All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Renaissance Park

3000 Lillard Dr · (812) 487-1581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 261 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 277 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 266 · Avail. now

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 281 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 181 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.

Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an appointment must be made in advance.

Renaissance Park is nestled in a quiet, park-like setting just minutes away from UC Davis. Renaissance Park is located in walking distance from shopping areas, and only 1/4 mile away from I-80 and minutes from Highway 113. Additionally, we are on Davis bus lines P, Q, and W. Renaissance Park's terrific one- and two-bedroom floor plans offer a wide variety of amenities and services such as central heat and air and modern appliances. In addition, Renaissance Park offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, an exciting clubhouse with WiFi, billiard table. and a study lounge! Best of all, we have unlimited parking. Please contact us and we will gladly answer any questio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 space provided ; covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Park have any available units?
Renaissance Park has 6 units available starting at $1,524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Renaissance Park have?
Some of Renaissance Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance Park currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance Park is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance Park offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance Park offers parking.
Does Renaissance Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance Park have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance Park has a pool.
Does Renaissance Park have accessible units?
No, Renaissance Park does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Renaissance Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Renaissance Park has units with air conditioning.
