Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.



Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an appointment must be made in advance.



Renaissance Park is nestled in a quiet, park-like setting just minutes away from UC Davis. Renaissance Park is located in walking distance from shopping areas, and only 1/4 mile away from I-80 and minutes from Highway 113. Additionally, we are on Davis bus lines P, Q, and W. Renaissance Park's terrific one- and two-bedroom floor plans offer a wide variety of amenities and services such as central heat and air and modern appliances. In addition, Renaissance Park offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, an exciting clubhouse with WiFi, billiard table. and a study lounge! Best of all, we have unlimited parking. Please contact us and we will gladly answer any questio