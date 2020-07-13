/
pet friendly apartments
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Davis, CA
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,673
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
1 Unit Available
West Davis
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl
3321 Biscayne Bay Place, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
905 sqft
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl Available 09/08/20 Home in West Davis - Very clean and well kept two bedroom and one bath home in West Davis. Dual pane windows and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
East Davis
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
East Davis
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
842 Eureka Ave
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
2142 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
842 Eureka Ave Available 08/08/20 6 bedroom home close to UC Davis - Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck.
1 Unit Available
South Davis
4851 Cowell Blvd D
4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
933 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
1 Unit Available
East Davis
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5037 Swingle Drive
5037 Swingle Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
5037 Swingle Drive Available 07/15/20 South Davis Duplex near Pioneer Park! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in a quiet neighborhood near Pioneer Park. Next to basketball and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
South Davis
2808 Albany Ave
2808 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and updated South Davis gem - This single story property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms. It has been updated and is ready for you to move right in.
Results within 10 miles of Davis
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
1 Unit Available
1205 WOODVALE DRIVE
1205 Woodvale Drive, Dixon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 BEDROOM DIXON *STAR RENTALS - - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 2 STORY W/ 2 CAR GARAGE - EXTRA LARGE DRIVEWAY - LANDSCAPED FRONT AND REAR - SEPARATE FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS - LARGE LIVING ROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FAN, PLANTATION BLINDS,
