/
/
/
south davis
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
62 Apartments for rent in South Davis, Davis, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4851 Cowell Blvd D
4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5037 Swingle Drive
5037 Swingle Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
5037 Swingle Drive Available 07/15/20 South Davis Duplex near Pioneer Park! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in a quiet neighborhood near Pioneer Park. Next to basketball and tennis courts.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2808 Albany Ave
2808 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and updated South Davis gem - This single story property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms. It has been updated and is ready for you to move right in.
Results within 1 mile of South Davis
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch. Resident responsible for yard care and City Utilities. (RLNE2518737)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
321 I Street
321 I St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
524 sqft
Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot. Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4331 Frontera Drive
4331 Frontera Drive, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1919 sqft
Fabulous East Davis 4 bed 3 bath home available summer of 2020 - Fabulous home that has views of the vacant land and you can see for miles. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, including a first floor bedroom and bath.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1526 Chalupa Place
1526 Chalupa Place, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3984 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming two story Cottage Style home overlooking Lake Alhambra. Custom built by Monely-Cronin in 1997 and showcased in the "Street of Dreams".
Results within 5 miles of South Davis
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CADixon, CAWoodland, CAWest Sacramento, CAParkway, CAFlorin, CANorth Highlands, CA