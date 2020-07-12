Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

62 Apartments for rent in South Davis, Davis, CA

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4851 Cowell Blvd D
4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5037 Swingle Drive
5037 Swingle Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
5037 Swingle Drive Available 07/15/20 South Davis Duplex near Pioneer Park! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in a quiet neighborhood near Pioneer Park. Next to basketball and tennis courts.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2808 Albany Ave
2808 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and updated South Davis gem - This single story property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms. It has been updated and is ready for you to move right in.
Results within 1 mile of South Davis
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch. Resident responsible for yard care and City Utilities. (RLNE2518737)

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
321 I Street
321 I St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
524 sqft
Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot. Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4331 Frontera Drive
4331 Frontera Drive, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1919 sqft
Fabulous East Davis 4 bed 3 bath home available summer of 2020 - Fabulous home that has views of the vacant land and you can see for miles. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, including a first floor bedroom and bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1526 Chalupa Place
1526 Chalupa Place, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3984 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming two story Cottage Style home overlooking Lake Alhambra. Custom built by Monely-Cronin in 1997 and showcased in the "Street of Dreams".
Results within 5 miles of South Davis
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.

