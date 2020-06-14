Apartment List
/
CA
/
davis
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Davis
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Davis, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 BedroomsDavis 3 BedroomsDavis Apartments with Balcony
Davis Apartments with GarageDavis Apartments with GymDavis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavis Apartments with Parking
Davis Apartments with PoolDavis Cheap PlacesDavis Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University