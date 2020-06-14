Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA with garage

Davis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
1321 Chestnut Lane Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1808 Poleline Road
1808 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1234 sqft
1808 Poleline Road Available 09/05/20 Single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Boulder Pl.
3015 Boulder Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1062 sqft
Adorable 3BR/2BA Halfplex in South Davis - Must See - This beautiful home has been tastefully updated with a touch of class. . .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
310 Balboa Ave
310 Balboa Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1734 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Davis 310 Balboa Ave is close to Davis Senior High School, Davis Adult Education and North Davis Elementary School, Save Mart Supermarkets, Bear Flag Farm and Nugget Markets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - **This house is shared with one other occupant.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2230 Glacier Dr
2230 Glacier Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1551 sqft
2230 Glacier Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom House in West Davis - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, huge backyard, near parks and schools This house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one bedroom is closed off.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1901 Donner Ave #4
1901 Donner Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
903 sqft
1901 Donner Ave #4 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage.

1 of 28

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
East Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Davis

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2731 Nicolson Circle
2731 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1669 sqft
2731 Nicolson Circle Available 07/16/20 Single story home in newer Woodland neighborhood, off 102 - Adorable two bedroom, two bath open floor plan home. Bedrooms are good size. Bathrooms light and airy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1549 Osborn Drive
1549 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2403 sqft
1549 Osborn Drive Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Newly Built 2-Story Home in Woodland - Beautiful newly built 2- story home located in The Grove (Woodland) near Pioneer High School. Comes with Nexia Smart Home capabilities. Has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Davis, CA

Davis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

