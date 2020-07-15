Kenwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

1 & 2 bedrooms apartments homes, big patios, new renovated units, This great west Side Costa Mesa neighborhood has schools, parks and a variety of shops and restaurants within walking distance. Fully renovated One Bedroom apartment homes have new wood floors, quartz counter tops, new cabinetry and private patios. The kitchen is upgraded with Stainless steel appliances (stove, and refrigerator). Each apartment home will come with covered parking spaces available. Great location close to everything!!