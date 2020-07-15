All apartments in Costa Mesa
Kenwood Place

1762 Kenwood Place · (909) 222-3581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1762 Kenwood Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
1 & 2 bedrooms apartments homes, big patios, new renovated units, This great west Side Costa Mesa neighborhood has schools, parks and a variety of shops and restaurants within walking distance. Fully renovated One Bedroom apartment homes have new wood floors, quartz counter tops, new cabinetry and private patios. The kitchen is upgraded with Stainless steel appliances (stove, and refrigerator). Each apartment home will come with covered parking spaces available. Great location close to everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood Place have any available units?
Kenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenwood Place have?
Some of Kenwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood Place pet-friendly?
No, Kenwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does Kenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Kenwood Place offers parking.
Does Kenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood Place have a pool?
No, Kenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does Kenwood Place have accessible units?
No, Kenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does Kenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Kenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
