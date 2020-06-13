Apartment List
/
CA
/
corona
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Sierra del Oro
19 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1038 Young Circle
1038 Young Circle, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
5257 sqft
Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 Available 06/16/20 CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1030 Vista Del Cerro, Unit 206
1030 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Corona - Fabulous unfurnished, 1-bedroom, upstairs condo in great gated Triana community of Corona. It offers stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer appliances. One car garage, central HVAC, and balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Dos Lagos
1 Unit Available
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1857 sqft
This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1014 La Costa Drive
1014 La Costa Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2110 San Diego Drive
2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1684 sqft
Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES
City Guide for Corona, CA

"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)

In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Corona, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Corona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 BedroomsCorona 2 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorona 3 BedroomsCorona 3 BedroomsCorona Accessible ApartmentsCorona Apartments under $1,800Corona Apartments under $2,200Corona Apartments under $2,600Corona Apartments under $2,800Corona Apartments with Balcony
Corona Apartments with BalconyCorona Apartments with GarageCorona Apartments with GarageCorona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorona Apartments with ParkingCorona Apartments with ParkingCorona Apartments with PoolCorona Apartments with Pool
Corona Apartments with Washer-DryerCorona Apartments with Washer-DryerCorona Cheap PlacesCorona Cheap PlacesCorona Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorona Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorona Furnished ApartmentsCorona Furnished ApartmentsCorona Luxury PlacesCorona Luxury PlacesCorona Pet Friendly PlacesCorona Pet Friendly PlacesCorona Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine