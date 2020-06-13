117 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with balcony
"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)
In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Corona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.