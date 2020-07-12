/
north main street district
103 Apartments for rent in North Main Street District, Corona, CA
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
8 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Results within 1 mile of North Main Street District
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
1 Unit Available
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.
Results within 5 miles of North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
4 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
23 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
10 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
5 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
14 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
941 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live in Corona Hills. Available to see on 7/5/2020.
1 Unit Available
7291 Liberty Ave
7291 Liberty Avenue, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2064 sqft
7291 LIBERTY AVENUE, CORONA 92881 - (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home sits on a large lot with magnificent landscaping. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,064 sq.
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
532 Brookhaven Drive
532 Brookhaven Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1449 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful house situated in a prime area of Corona! As you enter, you can see a high ceiling surrounded by mirrors which give you a luxurious look. All laminated wood floor throughout.
1 Unit Available
1980 Las Colinas Circle
1980 Las Colinas Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
