Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse community garden elevator gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments green community internet access

Artisan at Main Street Metro Apartment Homes is a wonderful place to call home. Select an apartment in Corona, CA, that’s carefully designed and part of a friendly, caring community. Artisan at Main is an easy drive from many employment and educational opportunities as well as premier shopping, dining and entertainment.



We feature stunning one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Prepare gourmet dinners or a quick snack in our stylish kitchens with high-end stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, kitchen island, spacious pantry, and handsome cabinets. Our open floor plans provide plenty of usable space and the perfect setting for entertaining. Each apartment also features large walk-in closets, perfect for stashing all your important belongings. You’ll love having your own washer and dryer in your own home. Don’t forget to plan dinner al fresco at least one evening a week on your private patio or balcony.



