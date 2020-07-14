All apartments in Corona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Lincoln Park Apartments

1261 Ryan Ln · (951) 397-0832
Location

1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit LP-05E · Avail. Aug 10

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit LP-06D · Avail. Aug 10

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome Home to Lincoln Park Apartments in the beautiful city of Corona, where luxury and affordability meet. Built, owned and managed by The Stratham Group, whose top priority is resident satisfaction. In addition to our large floor plans, spacious closets and plentiful storage, each apartment home is equipped with a full size washer and dryer, gas range and a built in microwave.

In an effort to provide our residents with apartments that are both contemporary and comfortable, the management team has recently completed numerous upgrades to the apartments including ( in select apartment homes) hardwood style flooring, two-tone paint, black and/or stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and updated plumbing fixtures.

Our highly valued residents enjoy numerous amenities within the community including: an invigorating pool and spa, a BBQ area (available for private parties), a fitness center, a business center and a newly updated outdoor play area. Residents have the opportunity t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500 deposit on approved credit
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for the first pet, additional $250 for 2nd pet
fee: $40 per pet monthly
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet monthly
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Maximum 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. one assigned carport plus plenty of additional parking on the basis first come first serve.
Storage Details: Storage on the patio/ balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Park Apartments have any available units?
Lincoln Park Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Park Apartments have?
Some of Lincoln Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Lincoln Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Lincoln Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lincoln Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
