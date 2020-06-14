Apartment List
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Dos Lagos
31 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Corona

1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
Results within 10 miles of Corona
Anaheim Hills
30 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.

1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
105 Gypsum
105 Gypsum, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,988
5282 sqft
FURNISHED AVAILABLE FOR $12,000/ MONTH***ALSO SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE***SUPER LUCKY FENG SHUI***BRAND NEW HOME & NEVER BEEN LIVED***PERFECT LOCATION W/HILL VIEW & 100% PRIVACY ON THE CUL-DE-SAC STREET***NO ONE IN FRONT & BACK***MOST POPULAR RUSSO

1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

Wood Streets
1 Unit Available
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Corona rents declined over the past month

Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

